World Singapore’s core inflation up 5.5% in January Singapore's core inflation rose to 5.5% year-on-year in January, the highest since November 2008, according to a press release by the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on February 23.

World Indonesia encourages increased processing in agriculture, fisheries Indonesian President Joko Widodo has underlined that the downstream process (the processing of raw products) should not be limited in mining but expanded to other sectors such as agriculture and fisheries.

World Malaysian investors set new financial goals to fight inflation Most Malaysians have set new financial goals to tackle inflation and economic difficulties, according to Standard Chartered's Wealth Expectancy Report 2022.