World Indonesia, Netherlands foster trade, investment ties Cooperation in trade and investment between Indonesia and the Netherlands was intensified through a meeting between Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

World Lao government asks agencies to foster exports The Lao government has instructed ministries to streamline procedures to facilitate trade and speed up freight transport and the export of goods, reported Xinhua news agency.

World Myanmar prohibits foreign currency in local payments The Central Bank of Myanmar (CBM) has banned the use of foreign currency for local payments to stabilise the foreign exchange rate in the country, reported Xinhua news agency.

World Russian scholars praise ASEAN’s role, position Russian experts have highly valued the role and strategic position of ASEAN in the region and in the world, particularly given recent global fluctuations.