Indonesia outlines export facilitation strategy
Hanoi (VNA) - Indonesian Trade Minister Agus Suparmanto said that the country has outlined a strategy to facilitate exports, which have strongly dropped in recent times.
Data from the country’s central statistics agency shows that exports reached only 10.53 billion USD in May, down 13.4 percent month-on-month and 28.95 percent year-on-year.
The minister said the Government needs to allow companies to access raw materials for production and export as well as assist small and medium-sized enterprises in increasing their output and quality and especially in utilising e-commerce.
He added that the ministry will lift a ban on export of several raw materials and medical supplies, such as face masks and personal protective suits.
Indonesia will also launch a drive to popularise domestically-made products, he said, and will closely control imports to protect domestic production./.
