World Singapore announces guidelines for election campaigning activities The Elections Department of Singapore (ELD) on June 18 announced guidelines for election campaigning activities amid COVID-19 pandemic.

World Cambodia, China to trade rice in local currencies The Cambodia Rice Federation (CRF) and the National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) discussed ways to use the riel and the Chinese yuan in rice exports between China and Cambodia, Khmer Times newspaper reported on June 18.

World Cambodian Senate adopts draft law on anti-money laundering, terrorist financing combat The Cambodian Senate has approved the draft Law on Anti-Money Laundering and Combatting the Financing of Terrorism following its adoption by the National Assembly earlier this month.

World Thailand boosts green economy after COVID-19 Thailand’s Board of Investment (BoI) has approved adjusting investment privileges and conditions for agriculture categories to promote the bio, circular and green (BCG) economy.