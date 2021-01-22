Rescuers search for victims under debris after the quake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi of Indosia (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – An earthquake measuring 7.1 magnitudes on the Richter scale struck North Sulawesi on January 21, reported the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG).

The quake occurred at around 7:23 pm (local time). Reports said that the epicentre was detected 134 kilometres northeast of Melonguane, Talaud Islands.

Despite the powerful magnitude, the agency noted the quake had no potential to trigger a tsunami. No physical damage was reported.

The same day, an offshore earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 jolted Davao Occidental province in the southern Philippines, the country’s Institute of Seismology and Volcanology (Phivolcs) said.

The institute said the quake, which struck at 8:23 pm (local time), hit at a depth of 116 km, about 231 km southeast of Jose Abad Santos town.

The quake will trigger aftershocks but will not cause damage, the institute added, noting that the tremor was also felt in General Santos city, Davao city and Bislig city in Surigao del Sur province.

Phivolcs said no tsunami warning was issued following the quake.

Both Indonesia and the Philippines has frequent seismic activity due to their location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire."

A devastating 9.1-magnitude quake struck off the coast of Sumatra in December 2004, triggering a tsunami that killed 220,000 throughout the region, including around 170,000 in Indonesia.

On January 15, 2021, a quake of 6.2 magnitude claimed more than 90 lives and injured over 820 people in Majene district and coastal city Mamuju of West Sulawesi province. About 28,000 people were displaced./.