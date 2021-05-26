ASEAN Indonesian flag carrier to halve fleet amid pressure of COVID-19 Indonesia’s national flag carrier Garuda is planning to halve its fleet of 142 aircraft as it faces huge pressure due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a debt of 70 trillion IDR (4.9 billion USD).

ASEAN ASEAN-US foreign ministers’ meeting delayed due to technical reason A virtual meeting between ASEAN foreign ministers and the US Secretary of State, scheduled for May 25, has been delayed due to technical reason, according to ASEAN’s news sources.