Indonesia, Philippines tighten cooperation to maintain regional security
Indonesia and the Philippines should cooperate to maintain security in the Southeast Asian region, said Indonesian Armed Forces chief Air Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto at the third Philippines-Indonesia Military Cooperation meeting on May 25.
As the two countries are geographically close to one another and share a common border, it is in the best interests of both Indonesia and the Philippines to increase cooperation to maintain regional security in Southeast Asia, he stressed.
He added that bilateral cooperation is needed to mitigate the disruptive effects from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sharing the same view, Philippine Armed Forces Chief of Staff Cirilito Sobejana said that the two countries managed to maintain close military relations, which is essential as it helps to promote regional peace and stability.
Closer cooperation between the Indonesian and Philippine militaries is needed, especially to handle challenges that are more complex, dynamic and ever-changing, Sobejana stated, adding that both military forces will renew resolutions on facing common threats, conflict resolution and promoting the peace, stability and wellbeing of Indonesia and the Philippines./.