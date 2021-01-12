Rescuers carry the bodies of victims of the plane crash at Tanjung Priok in Jakarta (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian relevant agencies have identified the first victim of the Sriwijaya Air plane crash on January 9 in which all 62 people on board were killed.

National Police spokesman Rusdi Hartono said that the victim was named Oki Bisma, a 29-year-old flight attendant, who was identified through his fingerprints. The identification was conducted by matching DNA samples from the victims’ families.

As of January 11, police have received 17 bags of human remains from the crash site and 53 DNA samples provided by the relatives.

Indonesian has carried out search and rescue activities since January 9, with assistance of forces and vehicles offshore Seribu islands, where the plane vanished.

In addition to plane wreckage, clothes, personal luggage and human remains, rescuers detected signal of the plane’s black box about 23 metres below the water’s surface.

Search teams have narrowed down the location of the "black box" flight recorders and the remote-controlled vehicle would help scan the sea bed, Indonesian navy chief of staff Yudo Margono said.

He added that the box is under so much debris and relevant forces are working to ensure safety for divers./.