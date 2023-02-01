World Thailand raises minimum wages for skilled workers Thailand has approved new minimum wages for skilled workers in 17 occupations in three sectors as proposed by the Labour Ministry.

World Thailand’s 2022 rice exports beat target Thailand exported 7.69 million tonnes of rice in 2022, up 22.1% from a year earlier, the country’s Commerce Ministry said on January 31.

World Thailand's industrial production index falls sharply in December Thailand's industrial output further declined more than expected in December 2022, as a global slowdown hit demand for Thai exports, according to the Ministry of Industry.

World Thailand to build 8.8 billion USD aviation city this year Thailand is set to begin construction on an aviation city worth 290 billion THB (8.8 billion USD) and located in its industrial east early this year, according to an official source.