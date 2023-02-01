Indonesia plans record-high coal exports
Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesia plans to produce 695 million tonnes and export 518 million tonnes of coal this year, said Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Arifin Tasrif.
The figures are higher than the country’s 2022 coal production of 687 million tonnes and export of 494 million, he said. The production last year was higher than the target of 663 million tonnes despite an export ban at the beginning of the year and heavy rain flow that disrupted activities.
The official expected that coal prices will remain up in 2023 after last year’s record prices.
According to shipping data from consultancy Kpler, the country’s exports to India, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan (China) and the Philippines all rose in 2022. Meanwhile, shipments to its biggest market, China, dipped.
Indonesia’s domestic coal consumption is estimated at 177 million tonnes in 2023, down from 193 million tonnes in 2022./.
