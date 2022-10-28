Seaweed farmers in the process of drying their seaweed in Nunukan, North Kalimantan, Indonesia . (Photo: ANTARA)

Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesia’s Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Ministry is preparing four seaweed industrialisation zones to capitalise on the potential of seaweed commodities, an official has said.



Speaking at the "Business Investment Opportunities in Seaweed" talk show, Nono Hartanto, Ministry's Director of Seedlings, Nono Hartanto said that the ministry plans to turn these areas into clusters of seaweed industries, adding that they will become protected areas and only for the development of seaweed cultivation.



According to Hartanto, the four areas to be developed as seaweed industrialisation are Nunukan in North Kalimantan province, Wakatobi in Southeast Sulawesi, East Sumba and Rote in East Nusa Tenggara province and Tual in Maluku province.



Hartanto stressed that Indonesia has potential and opportunities for seaweed business development in Indonesia as it is the second-largest seaweed producer in the world after China, with production reaching nine million tonnes in 2021.



Only about 102 hectares, or 0.8%, had been utilised of the 12.3 million hectares of identified seaweed area. It means there are still opportunities to develop seaweed cultivation, he said.



According to Hartanto, the technology utilised for seaweed cultivation was quite simple, adding that seaweed can be harvested in just about 35-40 days.



Seaweed cultivation is able to create jobs and is deemed strategic, as it can improve the welfare of coastal communities./.

VNA