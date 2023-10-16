World Thailand strengthens monitoring of product standards to curb cheap imports The Industry Ministry is being asked to allow the creation of a new regulatory unit to help it monitor product standards, aiming to control the influx of cheap Chinese imports, said the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI).

World Indonesia's foreign debt decreases slightly Indonesia's combined foreign debt, including both government and private sector obligations, decreased to 395.1 billion USD in August from 397.1 billion USD the previous month, the central bank announced on October 16.

World Indonesia becomes Southeast Asia’s second biggest military spender With a total defence budget of 8.8 billion USD in 2023, Indonesia becomes the second-largest military spender in Southeast Asia, following Singapore, according to data and analytics company GlobalData.

World Indonesia posts trade surplus for 41 months in a row Indonesia has maintained a trade surplus for 41 consecutive months, even in the face of a declining trend in export performance in September 2023.