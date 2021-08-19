World Australia, Thailand discuss COVID-19 control solutions Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his Thai counterpart Prayut Chan-o-cha had a telephone talk on measures to address common challenges in COVID-19 prevention and control on August 18.

World Philippines further lowers growth forecast for 2021 The Philippine government on August 18 revised its economic growth projection for 2021 from 6-7 percent to 4-5 percent due to the re-imposition of lockdown in Metro Manila to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

World Indian scholar hails Vietnam’s initiative in maritime security The newswire Modern Diplomacy on August 17 published an article by Director of the India’s Jindal School of International Affairs Prof. Pankaj Jha commenting on Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s speech at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)’s open debate on strengthening maritime security held online on August 9.