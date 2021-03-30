Indonesia police arrest terrorist suspects related to South Sulawesi bombing
Police in Indonesia's West Nusa Tenggara province has arrested four terrorist suspects who are allegedly linked to the Islamic State (IS)-affiliated Jemaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) terrorist group in Bima city after the suicide bombing in Makassar, South Sulawesi province.
Police investigating near Cathedral church in Makassar, South Sulawesi (Photo: AFP/VNA)Jakarta (VNA)
They are currently being taken to the West Nusa Tenggara prison for further legal process.
A suicide bombing hit a Cathedral church in Makassar, South Sulawesi, on March 28, killing two perpetrators and injuring 20 others.
The police said the two attackers were a couple who were members of JAD terrorist group.
In 2018, the group conducted a series of suicide bombing in churches of Surabaya, the second largest city of Indonesia in 2018, killing many people./.