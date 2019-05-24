Post-election riot causes heavy economic losses.

(Photo: AFP/VNA)

Indonesian businesses lost an estimated 100 billion-1.5 trillion rupiahs (6.9 million-103.7 million USD) due to recent protests against election results in Jakarta, according to the Jakarta Chamber of Commerce and Industry, known as Kadin.Kadin Deputy Chairman Sarman Simanjorang stated that riots on May 21-22 had left traders with no choice but to close many wholesale markets.Tanah Abang, the largest textile wholesale market in Southeast Asia, has 11,000 kiosks, with each averaging a daily turnover of 11 million rupiahs. Therefore, total losses from its closure could amount to 165 billion rupiahs (11.4 million USD) a day.At many other malls, including Mangga Dua and Glodok in West Jakarta, Grand Indonesia and Thamrin City, though not completely shut, most shops were closed at 2 p.m. The number of customers plummeted some 60 percent.Sarman said some 80,000 kiosks saw their revenue fall as a result of the riots.At least eight demonstrators were killed and more than 700 others were injured in clashes between protestors and police officers during the post-election protest in Jakarta on May 21-22.-VNA