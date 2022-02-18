Indonesia prepares centralised isolation facilities in all provinces
The Indonesian government has prepared centralised isolation facilities in each province to treat COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms, informed head of the country’s COVID-19 Handling Task Force Suharyanto as reported by the local Antara news agency.
Head of the Indonesian COVID-19 Handling Task Force Suharyanto. (Photo: ANTARA/Andi Firdaus)Jakarta (VNA) - The Indonesian government has prepared centralised isolation facilities in each province to treat COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms, informed head of the country’s COVID-19 Handling Task Force Suharyanto as reported by the local Antara news agency.
According to the official, the government is also advising asymptomatic patients to undergo self-isolation and offering them medical support.
Suharyanto said that currently, the majority of people have been vaccinated, with first and second dose coverage reaching 90 percent and 66 percent, respectively. Among the elderly, the vaccination coverage has reached 74 percent for the first dose and 51 percent for the second dose, he added.
These efforts are being made to ease the burden on hospitals handling COVID-19 cases, the official explained.
The government is also providing telemedicine services to accommodate the needs of self-isolating patients who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, he informed./.