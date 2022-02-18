World Russian newspaper: Vietnam steadfast in path towards socialism The newspaper “Pravda” (Truth) of the Russian Federation Communist Party has spotlighted the publication of a book by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Nguyen Phu Trong, which collects 29 articles and speeches of the Vietnamese Party chief in the 2019-2021 period.

World ASEAN FMs reaffirm commitment to full, effective implementation of RCEP ASEAN Foreign Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the full and effective implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) during the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting Retreat (AMMR) that was held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, in both in-person and online formats from February 16-17, according to Cambodian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn.

World Japanese police arrest suspect threatening to shoot down Vietnam Airlines plane A representative of Vietnam Airlines in Japan on February 17 confirmed that Japanese police had arrested a suspect who threatened to shoot down a passenger plane of the airline in January.

World Indonesia logs highest daily COVID-19 caseload Indonesia reported the highest daily COVID-19 caseload with 64,718 infections recorded on February 16, according to data released by the national COVID-19 task force.