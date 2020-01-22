World German media highlight resolution asking for ratification of EVFTA A series of German newspapers reported the approval of a resolution by the European Parliament (EP) Committee on International Trade (INTA) on January 21 to ask for the EP’s ratification of the EVFTA.

World Countries ramp up efforts against new coronavirus Many countries are stepping up measures to prevent the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) that have infected over 400 people, mostly in China.

World Thailand announces measures against smog The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) on January 21 announced four urgent measures to deal with the hazardous ultra-fine dust levels in the air in the capital.

Business Recommendations for EU-Vietnam FTA, IPA adopted The European Parliament (EP)’s Committee on International Trade (INTA) adopted recommendations for the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (IPA) in Brussels on January 21.