Director General of Information and Public Communication Usman Kansong (Photo: Antara)

Jakarta (VNA) – The Indonesian Ministry of Communication and Informatics (Kemenkominfo) is preparing a media centre and fast internet access to support successful dissemination of information on the 10th World Water Forum (WWF) scheduled for next year.



Director General of Information and Public Communication (Dirjen IKP) of Kemenkominfo Usman Kansong said Kemenkominfo serves as the coordinator in charge of media, documentation and promotion. To facilitate the media coverage of the 10th WWF peak event in Bali later in May 2024, a media center will be provided.



The media centre is facilitated by various services, including a work space with fast internet support, outlets for media, and a press conference room.



The media centre's services are prepared for media crews coming for live reporting on the site as well as those unable to come.



The WWF is a triennial international meeting event that is attended by 170 countries and about 2,000 journalists. This year’s event takes the theme "Water for Common Prosperity"./.