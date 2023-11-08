Videos Vietnam joins Defence & Security 2023 show in Thailand A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army Sen. Lieut. Gen Phung Si Tan attended the Defence & Security 2023 show that opened in Thailand on November 6.

World Data of Singapore luxury resort customters hacked The Singaporean intergrated resort operator Marina Bay Sands (MBS) announced on November 7 that a recent cyberattack has affected personal data of 650,000 members of its Sands LifeStyle rewards programme.

World UK newspaper highlights Vietnam’s growth potential Vietnam is now a thriving regional hub with ample scope for further rapid development, assessed an article recently published on the UK news site of financial analysis moneyweek.com.

World Malaysia cancels plans for proposed transborder haze pollution bill Malaysia’s Environment Ministry has announced that the country will not proceed with a proposed bill to prevent transborder haze pollution because of difficulties in obtaining the necessary information for prosecution purposes.