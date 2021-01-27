World Vietnam backs upcoming elections in Palestine Vietnam supports the organisation of upcoming elections in Palestine as well as initiatives and measures to achieve a fair, comprehensive, and long-term solution to the Palestinian issue, Chargé d'Affaires to the UN, Ambassador Pham Hai Anh has said.

World CPV attentive to people’s needs: German expert The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has met the legitimate needs and aspirations of the people, hence the nation’s rapid and comprehensive developments in recent decades, said Associate Professor Martin Grossheim, an expert on Asian history at the Seoul National University’s College of Humanities.

World Experts forecast Vietnam’s development path On the occasion of the ongoing 13th National Party Congress, several experts have made assessments and forecasts on the forthcoming development path of Vietnam.

World Indian scholar believes in Vietnam overcoming post-COVID-19 challenges Under the leadership of the 13th Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), Vietnam will play decisive role to face the challenges in a post-COVID-19 scenario, Geetesh Sharma, President of the India-Vietnam Solidarity Committee (IVSC) in West Bengal told Vietnam News Agency correspondents in India.