ASEAN ASEAN, China working on second draft of COC The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China are now working on the second draft of the Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC), according to the bloc’s Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi.

ASEAN ASEAN, EU sign world’s first bloc-to-bloc air transport agreement The ASEAN, European Union (EU) and their member states signed the Comprehensive Air Transport Agreement (ASEAN-EU CATA) at the 28th ASEAN Transport Ministers’ Meeting in Bali, Indonesia on October 17.