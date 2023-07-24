World Thailand reveals plan to raise tourism revenue The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has revealed a plan to boost its revenue from foreign tourists and the “Thais Travelling in Thailand” campaign.

World Indonesia seeks to join OECD The Indonesian Government is actively pursuing membership in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) as part of its ambition to become a high-income country, according to Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto.

World Malaysia can learn from Vietnam’s development experience: Malaysian PM Malaysia can learn from the experience of Vietnam, which has been able to redevelop after the wars, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim told the media in his country after an official visit to Vietnam on July 20 - 21.