Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture (PMK), Muhadjir Effendy, at the 2023 national coordination meeting for disaster mitigation in Jakarta on March 2. (Photo: Antara)

Jakarta (VNA) - The implementation of the disaster education curriculum is an important part of Indonesia's efforts to mitigate disaster risk, Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture (PMK) Muhadjir Effendy has said.



Addressing the 2023 national coordination meeting for disaster mitigation on March 2, the minister affirmed that the Indonesian government will improve the disaster education curriculum that is currently being used in schools.



Having a good understanding of natural disasters will have a positive impact on students' response skills from an early age, according to the minister.



The disaster education may vary throughout Indonesia, since it will be adjusted to the characteristics of disasters as well as to the conditions, needs, and local wisdom of each region, he said.



Through this attempt, the government is expecting that the younger generations will gain a broad understanding and insight into disaster mitigation, according to Minister Muhadjir Effendy.



The minister also highlighted the importance of mapping disaster-prone regions to mitigate disaster risk.



The government will strengthen the disaster early warning system, addressing spatial problems, and increasing earthquake-resistant construction, he said./.