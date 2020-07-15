World Indonesia: Death toll in flash flood rises to 21 The death toll from a flash flood in Indonesia’s South Sulawesi province rose to 21 on July 15, with two people still missing, an official said.

World Indonesia posts trade surplus of 5.5 billion USD in H1 Indonesia recorded a trade surplus of 1.27 billion USD in June, with the export value of 12.03 billion USD and the import value of 10.76 billion USD, according to the Central Agency of Statistics.

World Indonesia to participate in ASEAN Online Sale Day 2020 Indonesia will participate in the ASEAN Online Sale Day (AOSD) 2020, which is scheduled to take place on e-commerce platforms on August 8.

World Indonesia lowers investment attraction target Indonesia has revised this year’s investment attraction target down to 817 trillion Rp (57.5 billion USD) from 886 trillion Rp due to COVID-19 impacts.