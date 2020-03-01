Bali is one of tourist attractions in Indonesia (Source: internet) Bali is one of tourist attractions in Indonesia (Source: internet)



Jakarta (VNA) – The Indonesian government is set to recruit at least 15 international influencers to attract foreign tourists to the Southeast Asian country, according to Tourism Minister Wishnutama Kusubandio.

He said the government gave his ministry a budget of 72 billion Rp (5.2 million USD) for promotional purposes, including the payment of influencers.

The influencers are coming from Indonesia's targeted countries, he added.

He said the fund is part of Indonesia's strategies to promote tourism amid the outbreak of the acute respiratory disease caused by SARS-CoV-2.

On February 26, the Indonesian government reportedly allocated the 72-billion-Rp budget for tourism promotion. The cost of hiring influencers was set under 10 percent of the total.

This is part of the incentives totalling 298.5 billion Rp to anticipate the coronavirus impact on the country's economic growth.

According to Coordinating Minister for Economy Airlangga Hartarto, the government would disburse nearly 10 trillion Rp to supress the impact of the coronavirus epidemic on Indonesia's economy./.