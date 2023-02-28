Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi at the event (Photo: Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Hanoi (VNA) – Indonesia has underlined the importance of cooperation to strengthen the commitment to upholding human rights, towards a more just, equal, and inclusive world in line with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights 75 years ago, the Indonesian foreign ministry said on its website.



Addressing the 52nd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council held in Geneva, Switzerland, on February 27, Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi stressed that the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights must be a momentum to strengthen the commitment to upholding human rights.



She suggested three things that need to be the focus of cooperation to strengthen human rights, which are taking real action for humanity, increasing efforts to prevent human rights violations and strengthening human rights architecture.



As ASEAN Chair, Indonesia will strengthen the mandate of the ASEAN Human Rights Commission, the ASEAN Commission for the Protection of Women and Children, and institutionalise regional huhuman rights dialogue, she said.



She also reiterated Indonesia's candidacy as a member of the UN Human Rights Council for the 2024-2026 period.



The 52nd session of the UNHRC is scheduled to last till early April with the attendance of over 100 leaders and officials from countries./.