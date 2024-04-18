World ASEAN culture promoted in Mexico Typical and diversified culture of ASEAN countries is being promoted at the ongoing ASEAN Week at the headquarters of Mexico’s Chamber of Deputies in Mexico city from April 15-19.

World Thailand, New Zealand agree to elevate ties to strategic partnership Thailand and New Zealand on April 17 agreed to upgrade bilateral ties to a strategic partnership by 2026, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.

World Japan’s 2024 Diplomatic Bluebook sketches out cooperation orientation with ASEAN The Foreign Ministry of Japan on April 16 announced its 2024 Diplomatic Bluebook, which clarifies the country's orientations to expand relations with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in general and Vietnam in particular.

World Indonesia’s Ruang volcano erupts, hundreds evacuated At least 800 people in Indonesia’s North Sulawesi province have been evacuated after the area’s Ruang volcano has spewed lava and ash clouds into the sky for days, Indonesia’s volcanology agency said on April 17.