World Indonesia disburses 3.7 billion USD to support 12 SOEs The Indonesian government has decided to spend 52.5 trillion Rp (about 3.7 billion USD) to help 12 state-owned enterprises (SOEs) resume their post-pandemic operations, towards reviving the national economy, said Finance Minister Sri Mulyani on June 3.

World Malaysia considers allowing foreign entries Malaysia’s Health Ministry is considering the possibility of allowing those who have been tested negative for COVID-19 for at least three days to enter Malaysia.

World Philippines adopts new anti-terrorism bill Philippine lawmakers on June 3 approved the proposed “Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020” (House Bill 6875) to repeal the Human Security Act of 2007.

World Malaysia’s auto sales forecast to drop 28 percent in 2020 The closures of factories and sales outlets during the Movement Control Order (MCO) will result in an estimated 28 percent drop in new vehicles sales this year.