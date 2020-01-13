World Indonesia finds Chinese ships remain in its EEZ Indonesian naval ships found many Chinese coast guard and fishing vessels remain in Indonesia’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) near Natuna waters on January 11, four days after President Joko Widodo’s visit to Natuna district in Riau Islands province.

ASEAN ASEAN committee discusses trade facilitation in Hanoi The 16th Meeting of the ASEAN Trade Facilitation Joint Consultative Committee (ATF-JCC) was recently held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) in Hanoi.

World Cambodia attracts 3.6-bln-USD FDI last year Cambodia attracted foreign direct investment (FDI) worth nearly 3.6 billion USD in 2019, up 12 percent year-on-year, an English-language daily has reported.

World Indonesia to issue dual-currency bonds worth 3.1 billion USD The Indonesian government plans to release dual-currency bonds with a total amount of 3.1 billion USD for deficit financing this year, said the Ministry of Finance.