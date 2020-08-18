World Myanmar’s UPDJC reaches nine-point agreement A total of nine points were agreed at the 19th meeting of Myanmar's Union Peace Dialogue Joint Committee (UPDJC) held in Nay Pyi Taw on August 17, a senior official told the press conference.

World Philippines: 6.7-magnitude earthquake kills at least one A 6.7-magnitude earthquake shook central Philippines on August 18, damaging buildings and roads and killing at least one person.

World Philippine economy to fall 9.2 percent in H2: ANZ Research ANZ Research predicts that the Philippine economy will fall 9.2 percent in the second half of 2020 as the economy is likely to book a double-digit contraction in the third quarter due to the coronavirus pandemic.

World Thailand reforms educational system to strengthen human capital Thailand’s Ministry of Education recently announced plans to improve the standard of Thai education with a focus on developing a platform to ensure students are well-prepared for the 21st century.