A man walks through a disinfectant chamber at a government building in East Java, Indonesia (Photo: Antara)

Hanoi (VNA) – Indonesia reported 1,853 new COVID-19 cases on July 8, the highest daily increase in the Southeast Asian country, raising the national tally to 68,079.

There were 50 fatalities on the day, adding up to the death toll of 3,359.

Indonesia’s retail sales in May contracted 20.6 percent year-on-year to a record low in 12 years due to the pandemic, according to a survey by the Bank Indonesia.

The decline is forecast to slow down at 14.4 percent in June as malls reopened.

Meanwhile, Laos’ National Taskforce Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control has announced that all travellers, including locals, must have a medical certificate proving they tested negative with COVID-19 before leaving for another country.

Deputy Director of Mittaphab (Friendship) Hospital Dr Vangnakhone Dittaphong underlined the significance of medical certificates for travellers, saying there will be multiple health checkpoints and travellers will be required to produce medical documents from their country of origin.

People who do not have a valid medical certificate will be denied entry at their destinations.

Secretary of State at Cambodia’s Ministry of Economy and Finance Vongsey Vissoth announced that the country will allocate 1.16 billion USD to address socio-economic impact of COVID-19.

The Cambodian government has spent 364 million USD on aid since the start of the pandemic.

The country recorded a total of 141 COVID-19 infections, of which 131 have recovered./.