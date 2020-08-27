Indonesia records highest daily number of COVID-19 cases on August 27
People wait to get tested for COVID-19 in Jakarta, Indonesia (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Indonesia records the highest daily number of COVID-19 cases on August 27 with 2,719 cases, bringing the country’s total count to 162,884.
The same day, 120 COVID-19 patients died, raising the total fatalities to 7,064.
Also in the past 24 hours, the Philippines had 3,249 new COVID-19 cases and 97 related deaths. The country’s total number of COVID-19 patients is now 205,518, the highest in Southeast Asia.
In Myanmar, the Government on August 27 ordered all schools to close amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases. The decision was welcomed by parents.
The pandemic returned early last week in Myanmar after one month without any new cases detected in community. Most of the latest patients are residents around Yangon. The country now has 586 cases and six related deaths.
Meanwhile, Cambodia has allowed public schools in four cities – Kratie, Stung Treng, Ratanakiri and Mondulkiri to re-open on September 7.
Cambodia had not detected any cases of COVID-19 for 12 consecutive days as of August 26. The country so far confirmed 273 cases, with 264 given the all clear./.