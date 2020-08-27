World ASEAN, China boost trade links Economic ministers from ASEAN member countries held a meeting with representatives from China’s Ministry of Commerce on August 27.

World ASEAN Inter-Governmental Commission on Human Rights meets online The Special Meeting 1/2020 of the ASEAN Inter-Governmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR) was held from August 25-27 in the form of a teleconference.

World Cambodia sets up COVID-19 Health Insurance Coalition The Cambodian Government has formed a COVID-19 Health Insurance Coalition charged with covering treatment costs for all foreign travellers who enter Cambodia amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Khmer Times

World Cambodia’s kindergartens, primary schools to reopen in September The Cambodian Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport recently gave green light to the reopening of kindergartens and primary schools next month, after an over-3-month closure as the COVID-19 situation improves in the country.