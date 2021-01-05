World Indonesia takes financial, medical measures as COVID-19 cases rise Given the surging number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia, local authorities have continued its cash aid programme and issued a plan to increase the number of hospital beds by up to 30 percent.

World Philippines, Indonesia detect many more COVID-19 cases The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines said on January 4 that the country reported 959 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 478,761.

World COVID-19: Cambodia relaxes restrictions, Singapore, Indonesia promotes vaccination plans In contrast to some regional countries, Cambodia has begun easing restrictions imposed for the past six weeks that followed a COVID-19 outbreak last November.

World Thailand focuses on three areas to revive economy Thailand’s Ministry of Finance this year will focus on three areas to revive the national economy amid slower-than-expected recovery and a second wave of COVID-19.