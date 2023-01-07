World January 7 victory reflects Cambodia-Vietnam solidarity: scholar Cambodia’s January 7 Victory reflected the pure and sincere international solidarity between Cambodian and Vietnamese people, opening a new page in the nations’ fine friendship and good neighbourliness, said Uch Leang, deputy head of the Department of Asian, African and Middle Eastern Studies under the Royal Academy of Cambodia (RAC)’s Institute of International Relations.

World Japan invests in Indonesia’s geothermal energy project Japanese oil and gas driller Inpex has announced that it invested in a geothermal energy project in Indonesia and will study the potential to develop a power plant in the Southeast Asian nation.