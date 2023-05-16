World Thailand’s GDP expands 2.7% in Q1 The Thai economy grew 2.7% in the first quarter from a year earlier, higher than the 1.4% expansion in the previous quarter, according to the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC).

World Indonesia prioritises modern, sustainable agriculture Indonesian President Joko Widodo has said conducting census every five years is necessary to improve the effectiveness of sustainable agricultural development instead of the previous ten-year census.

World Malaysia sets up first centre for fourth industrial revolution Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on May 15 announced the launching of the first Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Malaysia (Malaysia Centre for 4IR), which is independent within the World Economic Forum global ecosystem.