Indonesia records trade surplus for 36 consecutive months
Indonesia recorded a trade surplus of 3.94 billion USD in April, up from the previous month's 2.91 billion USD, according to Statistics Indonesia (BPS).
Illustrative image (Photo: thestar.com.my)Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesia recorded a trade surplus of 3.94 billion USD in April, up from the previous month's 2.91 billion USD, according to Statistics Indonesia (BPS).
BPS Deputy for Statistical Methodology and Information Imam Machdi said at press conference on May 15 that Indonesia's trade balance has recorded surplus for 36 consecutive months since May 2020.
The non-oil and gas sector contributed a surplus of 5.64 billion USD but was offset in part by a deficit of 1.7 billion USD in the oil and gas sector.
The country's export value was recorded at 19.29 billion USD in April, down by 29.4% year-on-year, while the import totalled 15.35 billion USD, a drop of 22.32% from a year earlier.
From January to April, Indonesia's non-oil and gas exports were mainly to China, the US and Japan, with a combined contribution of 42.9%./.