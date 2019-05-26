At least eight people were killed and more than 900 injured in clashes between the crowd and police during the demonstrations on May 21-22. (Illustrative image. Photo: AFP/VNA)

Indonesia on May 25 lifted temporary social media restrictions imposed a few days ago to prevent the spread of false information when violence erupted after the announcement of official presidential election results.Semuel Abrijani Pangerapan, a senior official from the Indonesian Ministry of Communications, told a news conference that the access to social media had returned to normal.Earlier on May 22, the Indonesian government imposed the restrictions after protests against the results of the presidential elections in Jakarta.At least eight people were killed and more than 900 injured in clashes between the crowed and police during the demonstrations on May 21-22.According to Pangerapan, the government has plans to tighten the current regulations to prevent the spread of false information online.-VNA