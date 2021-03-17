World Malaysia aims to achieve high-income status between 2024-2028 Malaysia will become a high-income economy between 2024 and 2028, a reflection of the country’s economic transformation development trajectory over the past decades, according to the World Bank’s flagship report “Aiming High – Navigating the Next Stage of Malaysia’s Development”.

World Indonesia to open three COVID-19 "green zones" in Bali Indonesian President Joko Widodo has announced the reopening of three COVID-19 "green zones" in Bali resort island for tourism amid a significant decrease in the number of daily COVID-19 cases and mass vaccination campaign in the country.

Politics Vietnam concerned about military escalation in Yemen Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, expressed his concern over the military escalation in Yemen, especially Marib and Taiz.

World ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community holds 16th Coordinating Conference Brunei’s Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, in coordination with the ASEAN Secretariat, hosted the 16th Coordinating Conference on the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (SOC-COM) on March 15, aiming to enhance synergy on the cross-sectoral and cross-pillar work of the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC).