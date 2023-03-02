Indonesian state-owned land transportation provider DAMRI is preparing to resume bus services to Brunei Darussalam with the easing of pandemic-related mobility restrictions. (Photo: ANTARA)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian state-owned land transportation provider DAMRI restarted bus services to Brunei Darussalam from March 1, after halting them amid COVID-19 pandemic-related mobility restrictions.

DAMRI’s corporate secretary Akhmad Zulfikri said the resumption will help public go land travel between countries by using cross-border transportation or ALBN DAMRI service.

The route connects Indonesia’s Pontianak city to Bandar Seri Begawan of Brunei. Customers will be served by an executive bus fleet which will be equipped with Wi-Fi facilities, temperature control, safety equipment, luggage space, reclining seats, chargers, video and audio, CCTV, toilets and GPS.

The resumption of the ALBN DAMRI service is expected to make land travel easier for customers. It will also provide travel experiences to customers that are different from other types of transportation.

Buses to Bandar Seri Begawan will leave from Pontianak’s Sei Ambawang Interstate Terminal every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 7 a.m.



Meanwhile, in Brunei Darussalam, buses will start their return journey from McArthur Street, Bandar Seri Begawan, every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 2 p.m.

A one-way trip will cost 1.1 million IDR (72 USD) or 100 BND.

Earlier, the service was stopped due to restrictions on mobility, which were put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure the safety, comfort, and health of customers.



Now, restrictions on people's mobility are starting to be relaxed, with the observance of the 3M health protocols, namely wearing masks, keeping a distance, and washing hands./.