Indonesia, RoK to enhance cooperation in different fields
National Security Adviser of the RoK Kim Sung-han (Photo: Yonhap News)Hanoi (VNA) – President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Yoon Suk-yeol will hold a summit with his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo in Seoul this week and discuss cooperation in defence, infrastructure and other areas, Korean National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han said on July 25.
Widodo will arrive on July 27 and hold summit talks with Yoon on July 28 at the invitation of the Korean President, Kim said during a press briefing, as cited by Yonhap News Agency.
During the summit, the two leaders "will discuss bilateral cooperation in various areas, including defence, infrastructure and economic security," Kim said, adding there will also be "in-depth discussions" on the RoK's upcoming Indo-Pacific strategy and its collaboration with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
Kim said Indonesia is the only ASEAN member to have a special strategic partnership with the RoK, accounting for 41% of the bloc's population and 34% of its total gross domestic product.
The country is also a member of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, alongside the RoK, and plays an important role for the stability of supply chains involving core minerals.
Widodo's visit is expected to not only strengthen relations between the RoK and Indonesia but also mark "the proper beginning of the Yoon Suk-yeol government's diplomacy with ASEAN," Kim said./.