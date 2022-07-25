World Bangkok braces for sixth wave of COVID-19 outbreaks Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) says it is ready to cope with another wave of COVID-19 pandemic as the city could face tens of thousands of patients by the time it peaks in late August.

World Thailand tightens piracy inspections Thai authority has pledged to tighten its inspection of counterfeit goods, especially in tourist destinations, as they are projected to increase rapidly after the country’s reopening.

World Indonesia eyes foreign loans to support electricity projects Indonesia’s State Electricity Company PLN has said that it will mobilise funding from foreign resources, given that it needs an investment of around 72 trillion ringgit (4.7 billion USD) per year until 2030 in order to support electricity projects.

World Cambodia’s export to RCEP countries posts 10% growth in H1 Cambodia's total export to other member countries of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) totaled 3.28 billion USD in the first half of 2022, up 10 percent year-on-year, according to the Cambodian Ministry of Commerce.