World China, Vietnam ties grow well: Chinese Embassy in Hanoi The relations between China and Vietnam as well as between the two Parties of the two countries are growing well, said Minister-Counselor Yin Haihong at the Chinese Embassy in Hanoi at a press conference on December 12.

World Indonesia’s Bank Mandiri to expand business to Vietnam PT Bank Mandiri Tbk of Indonesia is planning to expand its business to the Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam, its director Darmawan Junaidi told reporters on December 11.

World Indonesia to repeal national exams from 2021 Indonesian Minister of Education and Culture Nadiem Makarim has announced four educational policy programmes dubbed "Merdeka Belajar" or freedom of learning, including the termination of the national examination (UN) starting in 2021.