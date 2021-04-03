Indonesia, Romania agree to enhance bilateral ties
Indonesia and Romania have agreed to increase cooperation in economy, trade, investment, counter-terrorism and COVID-19 response, and continue supporting each other at international forums.
Indonesian Deputy Foreign Minister Mahendra Siregar (Photo: antaranews)Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesia and Romania have agreed to increase cooperation in economy, trade, investment, counter-terrorism and COVID-19 response, and continue supporting each other at international forums.
The agreement reached at the high-level talks co-chaired by Deputy Foreign Minister Mahendra Siregar and director general of American and European affairs at the Indonesia Foreign Ministry, Ngurah Swajaya, and Romanian Foreign Minister Cornel Feruta, according to a written statement released by the Indonesian Foreign Ministry on April 2.
In an effort to improve economic and trade cooperation, Indonesia and Romania have encouraged direct contact between the business agents of the two nations, Siregar said.
Hopefully, the meeting of the Working Group on Trade, Industry and Investment (WGTII) between the two nations, scheduled for October 2021, will contribute to promoting cooperation between the two countries, he added.
Feruta drew attention to the large potential for cooperation between the two nations.
Romania may serve as a gateway for Indonesian products to the European Union, while Indonesia can become a gateway for Romanian products to the ASEAN market, he said.
Indonesia and Romania established diplomatic relations in 1950. Trade between the two countries reached 153.4 million USD in 2020, up 0.8 percent year-on-year./.