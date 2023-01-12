Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi has said that Indonesia is running for non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council for the 2029-2030 tenure.

Retno revealed that all preparations start now and Indonesia really hopes for the support of all UN member states for the nomination plan.

The minister said Indonesia plays an active role in diplomacy related to world peace and humanity and the country would consistently help the struggle for independence in Palestine and continue channeling aid to the people of Afghanistan.



Besides, Indonesia will keep encouraging the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to be more active in resolving Palestinian and Afghan issues.

Indonesia will also consistently support peace efforts for Ukraine and Russia, she noted./.