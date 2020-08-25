PSI Acting Chairman Giring Ganesha (Photo: Jakarta Post)



Jakarta (VNA) - Newly-appointed Acting Chairman of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) Giring Ganesha has declared his intention of running in the 2024 presidential election.



The 37-year-old former vocalist of a pop rock band said his candidacy was driven by the party's estimate that young people would make up half of the total eligible voters in 2024 and therefore they need to have a young leader.



The PSI has billed itself as a political party for the youth and has a strong social media presence. It had previously declared support for President Joko Widodo's administration.



He said his main agenda for 2024 is to achieve more equal access to education.

PSI Secretary General Raja Juli Antoni, for his part, said the party would do everything in its power to support Giring's candidacy while constructing party infrastructure in regions./.