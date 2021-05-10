Indonesia seeks to boost spice exports to EU
Indonesia is planning to ramp up spice exports to the European Union (EU), with a new multi-stakeholder platform dedicated to helping farmers export high-quality and sustainable spices.
A farmer shows harvested nut megs during a drying process at Darussalam Village. (Photo: jakartaglobe.id)
According to the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs, global demand for spices is rising amidst the COVID-19 pandemic as the world is becoming more aware of its healing properties.
The ministry's food and agribusiness coordination deputy Musdhalifah Machmud noted Indonesia recorded 218 million USD for spice exports in January-April 2020, a 19.28 percent rise from the same period in 2019.
Musdhalifah said major economies such as the EU, the US, and Japan amount to 47 percent of the total global spice imports, with the EU holding the largest share of 34 percent.
The EU is predicted to have a fivefold increase in spice imports in 2050, she added./.