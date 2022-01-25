Indonesia seeks to export cars to Australia in first quarter of 2022
Indonesia is aiming to export cars to Australia in the first quarter of 2022, Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita said on January 25, while not divulging details on the brand of the cars.
The minister spoke of endeavors to open the export market for Indonesian cars in Australia that is not easy to penetrate, especially to secure in-principle permit.
One of the challenges to exporting automatic products to Australia is the carbon standard set by the country, he pointed out.
Since the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IA-CEPA) took effect in July 2020, Indonesia has the potential to increase its exports to Australia.
Indonesian products whose exports to Australia can increase comprise automotive, wood and derivatives, including furniture, fishery products, textiles and textile products, footwear, communication devices, and electronic appliances.
Automobile is one of the products that Indonesia is seeking to boost as the automotive industry in Australia is facing various difficulties./.