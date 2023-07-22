Indonesia seeks to join OECD
The Indonesian Government is actively pursuing membership in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) as part of its ambition to become a high-income country, according to Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto.
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto (Photo: Antaranews)Jakarta (VNA) - The Indonesian Government is actively pursuing membership in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) as part of its ambition to become a high-income country, according to Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto.
Airlangga pointed out that Indonesia has been a key partner of OECD for a significant period, benefiting from the organisation's support in improving the quality of government policies and regulations. The country regularly receives OECD's policy reviews and dissemination of global policies and best business practices.
According to the minister, Indonesia's eligibility for OECD membership has been enhanced by its regaining of upper-middle-income status post the COVID-19 pandemic and its successful hosting of the G20 Summit last year.
The Indonesian government has launched a vision aiming to achieve high-income nation status by 2045.
Currently, Japan and the Republic of Korea are the only Asian members of the organisation./.