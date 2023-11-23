World Airports of Thailand back in profit Airports of Thailand Plc (AoT) recorded an 8.79 billion THB (249.64 million USD) net profit in fiscal 2023, compared with an 11.09 billion THB net loss in fiscal 2022 and expects returns to be close to pre-COVID levels next year.

World Bahasa Indonesia recognised as official language of UNESCO Bahasa Indonesia was designated as an official language of the UNESCO General Conference during the plenary session of the 42nd session of the General Conference in Paris on November 20.

World Thailand announces new foreign affairs policy Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on November 21 introduced a new "proactive" foreign affairs policy in which Thai envoys are expected to play a pivotal role in promoting trade, investment, tourism, and soft power abroad.

World Clean energy makes up 62% of power consumption in Cambodia Cambodian Minister of Mines and Energy Keo Rattanak announced on November 21 that renewable or clean energy has accounted for more than 62% of the country's total energy consumption.