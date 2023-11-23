Indonesia sees development potential in sports tourism
Sports tourism, which has become one of the popular travel trends recently, is identified as a factor helping Indonesia's smokeless industry recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Foreign tourists visit the Grand Mosque of Baiturrahman in Indonesia (Photo: AFP/VNA)Jakarta (VNA) -
To promote the development of sports tourism, the Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy has supported the implementation of events and promotional programmes, while ensuring the supply of tourism products at top destinations. It is also drafting related health and safety protocols.
This year, Indonesia is organising several annual events that have the potential to attract a large number of tourists, such as cycling races, marathons, and surfing competitions at both national and international scales.
Experts believe that sports tourism has attractive elements that draw visitors, providing memorable travel experiences and enhancing the country's image and position.
Indonesian sports tourism expert I Made Bayu Ariwangsa highlighted the immense and growing potential of the new tourism type, which makes it one of the possible driving forces to revitalise the Indonesian tourism industry./.