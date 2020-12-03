Indonesia sees drop in motorcycle sales
Jakarta, December 3 (VNA) – Indonesia’s domestic motorcycle sales dropped strongly in October 2020 due to impacts of COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Association of Indonesia Motorcycle Industry (AISI).
The association reported that 3,17,830 motorbikes were distributed to domestic distributors in the month, a fall of 16.85 percent over September and 46.85 percent compared to that in the same period last year.
In the January-October period, the total number of motorcycles that the AISI provided to the distributors were over 3.19 million units, down 42.11 percent year on year.
Although the AISI statistics did not reflect the accurate sales of the domestic market, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the market did not enjoy rise that is normally seen in previous years.
The association explained that social distancing has greatly impacted the production and business activities of the sector. Many workers have become unemployed due to the closure of factories. At the same time, financial capacity of credit institutions has become weaker due to the pandemic, it added./.
