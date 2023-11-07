World Malaysia cancels plans for proposed transborder haze pollution bill Malaysia’s Environment Ministry has announced that the country will not proceed with a proposed bill to prevent transborder haze pollution because of difficulties in obtaining the necessary information for prosecution purposes.

World Russia, Myanmar kick off joint naval exercise in Andaman sea Myanmar and Russia began a joint naval exercise in the northern waters of the Andaman sea on November 7, state-run Global New Light daily of Myanmar reported.

World Indonesia encourages MSME to enter digital ecosystem Indonesian Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan has urged regional governments to support the micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to step up digital transformation so as to enhance competitive edge for domestic products.

