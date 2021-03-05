World ASEAN proposes common digital COVID-19 vaccine certificate Economic ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have proposed a common digital COVID-19 vaccine certificate to speed up the re-opening of hardest-hit sectors as tourism, according to Malaysia’s state-run news agency Bernama.

World Indonesia’s halal industry eyes middle-class Muslims Indonesian Vice President Ma'ruf Amin has said the country's halal industry is eyeing the vast market of middle-class Muslims.

World IMF: Indonesia’s economic outlook is positive The Indonesian economy is gradually recovering, owing in part to a bold, comprehensive, and coordinated policy response to address the socio-economic hardship inflicted by the COVID 19 pandemic in the first half of 2020, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

World Singapore’s unemployment rate falls to 3.2 percent in January Singapore’s overall unemployment rate continued to fall in January thanks to economic stabilisation, according to latest figures released by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on March 3.