Indonesia seizes over 580-kg haul of crystal meth
Indonesia's National Narcotics Agency (BNN) on May 5 said it has seized a total of 581.31 kg of crystal methamphetamine from three international syndicates and arrested seven suspects.
Head of the BNN, Commissioner General Petrus Reinhard Golose, said that the crystal meth was seized in three different locations, namely in Aceh Besar, East Aceh, and Pulau Burung in Riau Islands province.
Based on the evidence the BNN had, the crystal meth comes from Pakistan, Malaysia, and the Golden Triangle’s Myanmar. The Golden Triangle is the largest drug-producing region in Southeast Asia located in Myanmar, Thailand, and Laos.
The Southeast Asian archipelago has become a key destination and transit point for international drug trafficking.
In 2018, Indonesian police said two separate busts resulted in the seizure of about three tonnes of methamphetamine coming from Taiwan.
In April, 13 members of a trafficking ring, including three Iranians and a Pakistani, were sentenced to death for smuggling 400 kilograms of methamphetamine into Indonesia./.
