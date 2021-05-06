World Malaysia strives to bridge digital gap Malaysian Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on May 5 launched the Janingan Prihatin (PRIHATIN) Programme, involving an allocation of 3.5 billion RM (850 million USD), in an effort to bridge the digital gap of the B40 group (low-income earners).

World Japanese newspaper reviews Vietnam’s first unicorn firm Over the past decade and a half, VNG has diversified into cloud computing, ads, digital payments and media, and built up one of the biggest digital user bases in Vietnam, said an article recently published on the Japanese newspaper Nikkei Asia.

World COVID-19 developments remain complicated in regional countries The Lao Ministry of Health confirmed 46 new COVID-19 cases on May 5, mostly in Vientiane and Bokeo province with 19 and 15 cases, respectively.

World Japan, France concerned about China’s actions in East Sea Japan’s Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on May 5 voiced grave concerns over China’s unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the East China Sea and the East Sea, during a meeting of the G7 foreign ministers in London, the UK.