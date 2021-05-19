Indonesia sends surgical teams, medicines to Gaza Strip
Sarbini Abdul Murad, chairman of the MER-C Indonesia Presedium (Photo: Antara)
Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesia's humanitarian organisation handling health emergencies for victims of war, conflict, and natural disasters, Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C), sent a surgical team and medicines to the Gaza Strip of Palestine to assist war victims.
Chairman of the MER-C Indonesia Presidium Sarbini Abdul Murad said on May 18 that MER-C sent a surgical team comprising five to six people to the Gaza Strip with medicines and surgical instruments as Gaza has few medicines, less instruments and the doctors here are exhausted.
He noted that the surgical team being deployed comprises specialists in the fields of orthopedic repair, anesthetic surgery, general surgery, plastic surgery, and nursing.
The team's members come from MER-C offices in regions, and will stay in Gaza from two to four weeks.
Several Indonesia-assisted facilities, including the Indonesian Hospital (RSI) in the Gaza Strip, were damaged during Israeli airstrikes.
The same day, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the government will provide a humanitarian support worth 500,000 USD for Palestine. The money will be given to the nation’s capacity development and economic stimulus programmes through the International Committee of the Red Cross./.