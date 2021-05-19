World Vietnam supports UNSC to have one voice on Israel-Palestine issue Vietnam has called on all parties to redouble efforts to combat terrorism in the Shahel region and supported the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to have one, strong voice on the Israel – Palestine issue during a video teleconference (VTC) on May 18.

World Vietnam proposes ASEAN, China prioritise coordination in COVID-19 fight Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of Vietnam’s ASEAN SOM, has suggested ASEAN and China prioritise coordination in fighting COVID-19 and spurring sustainable recovery.

World Laos seeking more COVID-19 vaccine sources Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavan on May 17 afternoon asked relevant ministries and agencies to seek more COVID-19 vaccine sources in order to accelerate the national vaccination rollout.

World Morgan Stanley cuts projection for Indonesia’s economic growth Morgan Stanley has cut its projection for Indonesia’s economic growth to 4.5 percent year-on-year from 6.3 percent in 2021, and to 5.4 percent from 5.5 percent in 2022.