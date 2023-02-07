Indonesia serves nearly 5.5 million international tourists in 2022
Indonesia welcomed nearly 5.5 million foreign tourists in 2022, surging by over 250% compared to the previous year, according to Ixndonesian Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno.
Speaking at a regular press conference on February 6, Sandiaga said the number of international tourist arrivals in 2022 surpassed the target of 5.2 million set for the year.
To increase the number of foreign tourists to Indonesia, Minister Sandiaga has called on travel agencies and airlines to offer more creative tour packages, as well as increase direct flights.
He also revealed a campaign to promote Indonesia’s tourism in foreign markets as well as on digital platforms, especially “five new Bali destinations” - Toba Lake in North Sumatra province, Borobudur Temple in Central Java province, Labuan Bajo in East Nusa Tenggara province, Mandalika in West Nusa Tenggara province, and Likupang in North Sulawesi province.
The Southeast Asian will also focus on a programme to attract 1.4 billion domestic tourists in 2023.
Indonesia set to serve 3.5 - 7.4 million international holiday-makers and 1.2 - 1.4 billion domestic vistors, earning 2.07-5.95 billion USD, in 2023./.